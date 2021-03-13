VIP AUDIO 3/13– Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: A chat with Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser, plus Ryan and Tyler discuss booking trends in ROH, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler chat with Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser, aka The Bouncers! They talk about their divergent attitudes that last few weeks, the status of their tag team, and stories from within the ROH Bubble. Ryan and Tyler also discuss booking trends in Ring of Honor, and talk about the dangerous negative trajectory of the company at this time.

