VIP AUDIO 3/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline #54 (02-17-2004): WrestleMania 20 card take shape but who is likely to be left off and why, how Eddie Guerrero was received as a new champ backstage, Bret on Styles, more (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 17, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering the latest news including:

How the entire WrestleMania 20 card was taking shape and who might be left off the card.

The latest on Bret Hart accepting an invite to be part of WM20 in midst of recovering from his stroke.

Postponement of TNA Bound for Glory PPV.

The continued rise of Eddie Guerrero and how he reacted backstage to his title win.

Why management was so happy for Eddie in particular.

Chyna being pulled from TNA advertising.

Bret Hart compliments A.J. Styles.

And more.

