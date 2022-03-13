VIP AUDIO 3/12 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including locker room chatter Rock is stealing top WM spot, Hogan’s sex tape headlines, Rock-Cena tension insights, what if Magnum T.A. didn’t crash his car, more (208 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The March 6, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including what the Raw ratings tell us about the Rock-Cena approach WWE is taking, Edge chimes in on Rock and locker room chatter that he’s stealing a top spot, Raw’s social media score, and more.

•The March 7, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including some industry reaction to the latest Rock-Cena stuff, Hulk Hogan’s sex tape makes headlines just in time for TNA incorporating more TMZ stuff into commentary on Impact, Vince Russo update, what pro wrestling can learn from the NBA this year, Shannon Moore and Brian Kendrick, more.

•The March 8, 2012 episode features a mix of news and Ask the Editor beginning with the latest on backstage heat Rock got at Survivor Series and which surprising name was against his return, plus questions on how WWE decides how to tarp of parts of arenas, should McMahon pay more attention to TNA, and Undertaker-Orton backstage heat.

•The March 9, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including new insider insights into the real tension between Rock and Cena with a better picture today than even yesterday of what’s going on. Why does Vince McMahon love this? What scenario talked about is unlikely to happen and what could the finish be given the challenge of the situation? Plus TNA Impact rating, Brandon Jacobs cut, WWE Toronto results, and more.

•The March 10, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format with these subjects covered: Does Social Media help or hurt wrestling characters? How far in advance are PPV match outcomes decided? Should Miz turn face and go to Smackdown? And more.

•The March 11, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format with these subjects covered: Is John Cena a jerk? Does Booker even understand the basics of booking? Did Bobby Heenan dislike Chris Adams? Could Magnum T.A. have saved Jim Crockett Promotions?

•The March 12, 2012 episode features in-depth thoughts on Raw with a focus on the latest from John Cena and The Rock, plus Shawn Michaels-Undertaker, Chris Jericho-C.M. Punk, and more. Did Rock make a comeback this week without Cena in his face and a guitar in his hands? Did the “sex with mother” approach win over anyone? Full show thoughts…

