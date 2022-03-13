VIP AUDIO 3/13 – WKPWP WWE Raw & Smackdown Post-Shows – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-6 & 3-7-2017) Keller talks with callers about Owens-Jericho, Roman-Taker-Braun, Styles-Shane angle, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this double-header flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back five years to the March 6 and 7, 2017 episodes of the WWE Raw post-show and WWE Smackdown post-show.
First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks with callers about Raw, including three who attended Raw in person in Chicago, about Owens-Jericho, Roman-Taker-Braun, Bayley-Sasha-Charlotte, Punk chants, Neville-Aries, and much more.
Then Wade talks with callers about Smackdown including the Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles battle royal, the Styles-Shane McMahon angle afterward on Talking Smack, the Women’s Title announcement, Mickie James-Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose-Baron Corbin, and more.
