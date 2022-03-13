VIP AUDIO 3/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline #55 (02-19-2004): Early indications of Lesnar’s discontent with WWE travel schedule, TNA’s passe approach hurting growth, Heyman as G.M., Teddy Hart oddness, Dan Shockett (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 19, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering the latest news including:

Early indications of Brock Lesnar’s discontent with WWE travel and how he dealt with it by buying his own private plane.

How Vince McMahon was very happy with how “WWE New Style” in the ring was taking hold and a comparison to Bryan Danielson’s ROH style.

Thoughts on TNA’s stagnant product approach that was costing them potential growth.

The fall of Chris Harris in TNA after being a rising star a year earlier.

WWE’s augmented approach to authority figures on WWE TV including Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff.

Details on how strange Teddy Hart is.

Some thoughts on the Bill Apter “Torch Talk” including Dan Shockett, heel columnist.

