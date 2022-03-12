VIP AUDIO 3/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller interviews Jim Ross on Lesnar-Goldberg, WM33 hype, should Reigns turn heel, should Styles turn babyface (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Jim Ross, former WWE and WCW lead announcer and now play-by-play announcer for AXS TV’s New Japan series. They discuss WrestleMania hot topics including Lesnar vs. Goldberg, the use of A.J. Styles, Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, should Reigns go heel and Styles go babyface, and a wide array of other topics including Josh Matthews, Ivan Koloff, George Steele, Bill Watts, Kurt Angle, and more with a lot of callers and email contributions.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS
Factor for chef and nutritionist designed meals in custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
Manscaped for below-the-belt male grooming excellence…
–https://www.Manscaped.com – Promo Code “Wade20” for 20 percent off order
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply