VIP AUDIO 3/13 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Stardom, NOAH, and Dragon Gate analysis – big performances by Iwatani, Giulia, Sakuraba, Ishida, Yoshida, and many more (66 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to discuss some tremendous bouts so far in the month of March in Japan. Prepare for multiple roses to be thrown at usual suspects Takashi Sugiura, Shun Skywalker, and Kaito Ishida, but also some names that haven’t been a feature of this show like ol’ Takashi Yoshida, Kazushi Sakuraba, and the incredible wrestlers of Stardom who put forth one of their most noteworthy shows ever last week. Stardom’s 10th Anniversary show in Budokan Hall featured five awesome singles matches and Alan offers his thoughts on them all with a detailed look at the stand-out performers that will be driving that company to new heights in the future. Check it out!

