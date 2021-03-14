VIP AUDIO 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will Cooling returns (kind of?!) via time travel and discusses Progress, Harry/Meghan interview, Mox-Omega main event, more (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is a bit of time travel, as Rich and Will do an intro to the introduction/review of the interview Will had last week. The pair discuss Will’s misadventures catching up with Progress, the Harry and Meghan Interview and the differing responses in UK and US, as well as Moxley & Omega’s chemistry in their Revolution main event.

