VIP AUDIO 3/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – Post-PPV Podcast – WWE Badd Blood 2003 (June 15, 2003): Keller & Mitchell analyze Flair vs. Michaels, Hunter-Nash HIAC, Jericho vs. Goldberg, more (30 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the first-ever post-PPV podcast for VIP members, Badd Blood 2003 back on June 15, 2003. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss the event headlined by Kevin Nash vs. Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match with Mick Foley on top, Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho, Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels, Booker T vs. Christian, Steve Austin vs. Eric Bischoff, and the entire card.

