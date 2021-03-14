VIP AUDIO 3/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (3-15-16): Keller & Powell talk Raw, Vince-Shane-Taker summit, Lesnar-Ambrose hype, WM32 line-up, ROH, TNA (153 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (3-15-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with callers and emails discussing Raw from the night before, Roadblock, the Vince-Shane-Undertaker summit, the Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose hype, Triple H’s chance of turning babyface soon, and much more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss a range of topics suggested by emails from listeners including more on Raw, Roadblock, WrestleMania 32, and beyond WrestleMania 32, plus ROH and TNA topics.

