VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Brandon LeClair cohosts to talk Fastlane 2015 and preview 2021 version of Reigns vs. Bryan, Authority vs. Ziggler & Rowan & Ryback, more (148 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair, author of the “PPV Alt Perspective” report, joins Frank to revisit Fastlane from 2015. The matches discussed include the Usos vs. Cesaro & Tyson Kidd for the WWE Tag Team Championship, Rusev vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship, Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns for the right to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and more. They discuss the Seth Rollins heel character then and now, what happened with Ryback, Cody Rhodes’s acting and feel for the business, the Usos, the Bella Twins and Paige and being on the verge of the women’s revolution, Dean Ambrose and his evolution into Jon Moxley, was Rusev buried eventually losing to John Cena, extensive discussion on Roman Reigns and comparing 2015 match with Daniel Bryan to upcoming match at 2021 Fastlane. They discuss scenarios for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania. Brandon shares brief stories of being there for Reigns moments.

