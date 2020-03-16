News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/15 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Digging through the archives again for more classic matches to watch during these Social Distancing times. Tajiri, Doc & Gordy, Hero, Tanahashi, and more of our BattlARTS faves Ishikawa and Ikeda! (92 min)

March 15, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt
SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L continues to combat COVID-19 by delving deep into wrestling’s past and watching a bunch of awesome matches to help with the blues. This week we’re joined on our journey by one of the hosts of another journey – the hit podcast Journey Through Guerrilla Island. His Mum calls him Sean, but we know him as Zig! Matches on tap for Alan & Zig ranged from an impromptu dream match in 1992 WCW to an under-the-radar gem from 2004 All Japan. Some absolute classics featuring some of the greats spanning several eras, and much like last week, there was a whole lot of violence! Check it out.

