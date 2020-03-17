VIP AUDIO 3/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Austin establishes 3:16 Day with Saxton and Becky, Edge speaks, live callers and mailbag (135 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and a mailbag. They discuss the eerie setting without fans and how WWE is handling it, reaction to the breaking WrestleMania location news, and an evaluation of Edge’s promo, Steve Austin’s segment with Byron Saxton and Becky Lynch, Becky Lynch’s promo about Shayna Baszler, Asuka on commentary, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO