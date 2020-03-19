VIP AUDIO 3/18 – East Coast Cast #493 (NSFW): Trav and Cam talk more about the effects Coronavirus is having on life, pro wrestling, and other entertainment genres, is fundamental societal change coming, more (77 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav talk more about Coronavirus and the effects it is having on life, pro wrestling, and other entertainment genres. WrestleMania 36 has officially been moved to the Performance Center to be wrestled in front of zero fans instead of postponed. Small businesses and service industry being destroyed leading to vulture tactics and a widening wealth gap. Is fundamental societal change coming? Independent wrestling companies trying to get refunds, and the city of Tampa Bay not helping one bit. Assuming WWE can weather this fairly well, how does this affect the brand new AEW?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO