SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek talk terrific Thunder Rosa-Britt Baker main event, Tony Khan playing "GM" role on Dark Elevation, listener emails, more (72 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:12:28 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about a terrific Dynamite main event between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. Then they get into some of Tony Khan playing a “GM” role on Dark Elevation this week, and they take listener emails touching on a bunch of different topics. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO