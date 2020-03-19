VIP AUDIO 3/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel (AD-FREE): Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee debut, Archer video, wrestlers at ringside in place of fans, live callers and mailbag (124 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee debuting, the Lance Archer video, wrestlers at ringside in place of fans, Cody and Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson’s opening message for fans, Chris Jericho on commentary, and much more with live callers and mailbag. The mailbag includes some strong positive and strong negative reactions to AEW even running this event given the situation in the world.

