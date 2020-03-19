VIP AUDIO 3/18 – WKH – Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee revealed, Moxley promo, Blood & Guts hype, Elite vs. Inner Circle, AEW adjust to no fans, Cody & Kenny address world events, Archer video package (33 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with a brief note on WrestleMania switching to a two-night event. Then a full review of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee revealed in their AEW roles, Jon Moxley promo, Blood & Guts hype, Elite vs. Inner Circle main events, AEW presents their version of live wrestling with no fans, Cody & Kenny address world events, Lance Archer video package, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO