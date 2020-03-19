VIP AUDIO 3/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg cover NXT’s recap and interview show, name wrestlers they’d like to see move up the card, consider options for TakeOver’s planned matches and WM fan involvement, more (86 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode, Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover NXT’s recap and interview show, name wrestlers they’d like to see move up the card, consider options for TakeOver’s planned matches and WrestleMania fan involvement, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO