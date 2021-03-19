VIP AUDIO 3/18 – WKPWP Fastlane PPV Preview w/Sam Roberts (AD-FREE): Reigns vs. Bryan and the pros and cons of various outcomes, Big E-Crews, Drew-Sheamus, would you draft Belair or Ripley? (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special PPV preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with special guest Sam Roberts from the WWE Kickoff Shows and the Not Sam Wrestling Podcasts. They preview the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan main event with the wildcards of Edge and Jey Uso as possible special enforcers. Could WrestleMania feature Reigns vs. Edge vs. Bryan, and is that good or bad? A look at the rest of the card, plus a discussion on whether we’d pick Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley if we had to choose between them.

