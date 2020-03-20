VIP AUDIO 3/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek react to an empty-arena AEW Dynamite, wonder what’s in the future, when wrestling will air again, more (84 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the show talking about the empty-arena AEW Dynamite, and how Mike might be a coronavirus survivor (no, seriously). They talk about when AEW might air again, after ominous “on the next Dynamite” ads appeared across the show, as opposed to “next week.” They also discuss the Impact Hall of Fame and Ken Shamrock, as well as Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee’s debuts with AEW on Dynamite this week, and took listener emails at the end of the show. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

