VIP AUDIO 3/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (3-21-16) Raw Post-show live call-in show on build-up to WrestleMania 32 including odd Ambrose vs. Braun match (96 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the March 21, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosts the Raw Post-Game Show with Greg Parks at the top of the show breaking down a baffling Raw that started strong before progressively falling off. Plus, live calls and emails breaking down the latest Raw leading into WrestleMania 32. This included trying to figure out that odd Dean Ambrose vs. Braun Strowman main event.
