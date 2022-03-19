VIP AUDIO 3/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (3-5-2004): Ask the Editor format includes where does Austin vs. Bret WM13 match rank, some of the key reasons WWE switched to PG content, Austin-Rock in 2003, Bischoff (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from March 5, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we have been posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere.

NOTE: Unfortunately, this is the final March 2004 VIP Audio show we have as there was a hard drive failure years ago with our only copies of VIP Audio shows from early March to late June 2004. If anyone happened to download and save our old VIP Audio shows on their hard drive archives, let us know as we’d *love* to get copies of these back in our archives.

This final March 2004 VIP Podcast Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller answering listener questions on these topics:

Where does the Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 match rank in all-time

Some of the key reasons WWE switched to PG content

Comparing Austin and Rock post-full time choices

What was best WCW vs. WWF Invasion scenario

Did Eric Bischoff hire models to make wrestling crowds look more beautiful

Plus some Timberwolves/Kevin Garnett talk

