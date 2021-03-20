SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline #8: Tons of insider details on Hogan leaving WWE for final time over WM payday and Angle, Gunn vs. Cena determines fate of one of them, more (30 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 30:34 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the Wade Keller Hotline #8 recorded on July 2, 2003 covering the following topics: Tons of insider details on Hogan leaving WWE for final time in part due to problem with Kurt Angle and his WrestleMania payday, Billy Gunn vs. John Cena determines fate of one of them, the U.S. Title tournament, Ultimo Dragon off to a slow start in WWE and demoted to dark match, looking ahead of SummerSlam, Steve Austin misses Raw, analysis of disappointing Raw ratings, more on Roddy Piper’s departure from WWE, Jazz injury during Raw, more on HBO special on pro wrestling, and some notes on NWA-TNA with Sting.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO