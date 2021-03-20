VIP AUDIO 3/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lindberg (AD-FREE): Edge vs. Jey Uso, Bryan and Reigns hype Fastlane match, Baszler kicks Jax, live callers, emails (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Nate Lindberg to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the reaction to Edge beating Jey Uso to become special enforcer referee, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns hype Fastlane match, Shayna Baszler kicks Nia Jax, speculation on the Fastlane main event outcome and ramifications, reaction to Seth Rollins’ character tweaks, pros and cons of Edge so far in this WrestleMania season, and more with live callers and emails.

