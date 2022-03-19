VIP AUDIO 3/19 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller interviews RVD about ECW memories, WWE Hall of Fame aspirations, what he’s doing now, Triple H, Sabu, Taz, TLC, Shane (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Rob Van Dam of ECW and WWE fame. He discusses a wide array of topics including contributions from emails and callers. Topics include what he’s doing these days, ECW memories, Paul Heyman, WWE Hall of Fame aspirations, his dynamic with Triple H, his friendship with Sabu, the TLC concept and if he deserves more credit, Shane McMahon wrestling, would he answer a call to go to WWE again, and more.
