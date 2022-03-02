VIP AUDIO 3/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Revolution PPV preview, reaction to TK’s media conference comments on Cody, where MJF’s character goes after last week’s big promo, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In the continuation of this week's episodes of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Real-time reactions to Tony Khan’s pre-Revolution media conference call discussing Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole going on last, and more.
- More AEW topics from Dynamite and Rampage last week including the MJF promo and where it goes from here, the future of Dan Lambert & Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, and more.
- Max Caster’s misstep on his topical rap last week.
- Full preview of Rampage’s entire line-up.
