VIP AUDIO 3/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Revolution PPV preview, reaction to TK’s media conference comments on Cody, where MJF’s character goes after last week’s big promo, more (70 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the continuation of this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Real-time reactions to Tony Khan’s pre-Revolution media conference call discussing Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole going on last, and more.

More AEW topics from Dynamite and Rampage last week including the MJF promo and where it goes from here, the future of Dan Lambert & Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, and more.

Max Caster’s misstep on his topical rap last week.

Full preview of Rampage’s entire line-up.

