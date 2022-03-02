SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago TNA PPV Audio Review (2-4-2004): Powell reviews entire event including debut of Dustin Rhodes, plus Fairplay, Styles, Abyss, James Storm, Jeff Jarrett, Insane Clown Posse (24 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 24:25 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a TNA PPV Audio Review from February 4, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch assistant editor Jason Powell reviewing the entire NWA-TNA PPV from Feb. 4, 2004 including the debut of Dustin Rhodes, plus A.J. Styles, Abyss, James Storm, Jeff Jarrett, Insane Clown Posse, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO