VIP AUDIO 3/2 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis of Orton’s explanation to Beth Phoenix, Street Profits win tag titles with help, Drew kicks Lesnar three times, Styles reacts to Undertaker at Super Showdown, Baszler vs. Kairi (27 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Randy Orton’s explanation to Beth Phoenix, The Street Profits win tag titles with help, Drew McIntyre kicks Brock Lesnar three times, A.J. Styles reacts to Undertaker at Super Showdown, Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO