VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (NSFW) – Special Edition with John Hitchcock telling wild stories based around the career of “Gorgeous” Jimmy Garvin and various sidebar “I Swear They’re True” stories (79 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show “Special Edition,” Bruce takes a deep breath and welcomes “Front Row Section D” author and raconteur John Hitchcock for a “Hitch ‘n’ Mitch” reunion. They use the career of “Gorgeous” Jimmy Garvin as an excuse to tell some “I Swear They’re True” stories from the 1980s. Bad language, offensive signs, the time John Hitchcock deserved to be dragged off Jail, World Class Sunshine Shit-Shoveling… You haven’t lived until you’ve heard this nonsense.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO