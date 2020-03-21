VIP AUDIO 3/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/former WWE wrestler Zack Gowen (AD-FREE): (3-20-15) Working with Brock behind the scenes, Triple H psychoanalysis, HBK-Daniel Bryan, Reigns’s push to top, WM31 predictions (70 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with former WWE wrestler (yes, the one with only one leg) Zach Gowen talking “Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling” viral video, working with Brock Lesnar behind the scenes, Triple H psychoanalysis, Shawn Michaels-Daniel Bryan comparisons, Roman Reigns’s push to top, WrestleMania 31 predictions, evolution of crowd reactions, and more.

