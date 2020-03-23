VIP AUDIO 3/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Jon Mezzera joins Greg to compare WWE and AEW’s shows with no fans, speculate on taping schedules, talk WrestleMania, and more! (91 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera to answer calls and emails about this unique time in wresting. Topics discussed include WWE’s potential post-Mania taping schedule, a possible Goldberg heel turn, Steve Keirn in the WWE Hall of Fame, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO