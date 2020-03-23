VIP AUDIO 3/22 – WKH – Ask the Editor: How would you break down WrestleMania’s top ten matches into two five match groups each night and in which order? Is AEW’s announce team as good as there’s been? (24 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: How would you break down WrestleMania’s top ten matches into two five match groups each night and in which order? Are AEW’s four announcers in any three person combination as good as there’s been in terms of three-man teams?

