VIP AUDIO 3/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss UFC’s current response to Coronavirus outbreak, give non-combat sports suggestions of what to watch during social distancing, examine WWE’s new production schedule, more (64 min)

March 23, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the UFC’s current response to the Coronavirus outbreak. They give non-combat sports suggestions of what to watch during social distancing. The guys examine WWE’s new production schedule. They close the show with a look back at Jon Jones vs. Maurício Rua from 2011.

