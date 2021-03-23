VIP AUDIO 3/22 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Fastlane fallout, Charlotte COVID+, Ripley debut, Fiend returns, Hurt Business drama, Miz-Bad Bunny, Shane-Braun official (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Fastlane fallout and some WrestleMania developments. They made Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, and Miz vs. Bad Bunny official. They hyped other matches including Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley and A.J. Styles & Omos vs. New Day. Plus The Fiend returned and they announced Randy Orton vs. The Fiend, too.

