VIP AUDIO 3/22 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-21-2017) Keller heaps praise on Total Bellas spoof, follow-up to last week’s Shane rant, callers analyze WM33 developments (74 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (3-21-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went on the air as soon as Smackdown ended and began with his reaction to the Total Bellas spoof by Miz & Maryse and the latest angle with Shane McMahon and A.J. Styles. Then he took calls the rest of the show for over an hour discussing the latest SD-related developments including Dean Ambrose-Baron Corbin, the Women’s Title situation, Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, and more.
