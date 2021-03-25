SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, wrestlers gaining pandemic pounds, Nattie and Tamina, more (161 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:41:33 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP brings Trav and Rich out to talk the last week in wrestling TV. Rich’s thoughts on WWE Fastlane. Was Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa overrated because of a bit of blood? Wrestlers gaining pandemic pounds. Nattie and Tamina – a bad team or the worst team? Rich runs down NXT and AEW Dynamite from tonight. Travis reads “The Salvage Crew,” “A Kobold’s Tale,” and “Hero of Thera.” The mailbag gets emptied.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO