SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/24 – East Coast Cast #544 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Fastlane PPV, speculation for Mania, what happened to AEW/Impact/NJPW alliance momentum, more (110 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:50:37 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Tonight, Cam and Trav discuss the Fastlane PPV WWE put on this past weekend including match finishes, angles, and speculation for WrestleMania. The Fiend is back all melty-faced, probably with a whole bunch of new merch to sell. Should the WWE title match be a triple threat or should Edge get a one-on-one shot against Roman Reigns? What happened to the momentum the AEW/Impact/NJPW alliance had a month ago? Is AEW too faction-heavy or are cliques the natural order of things? Live calls and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO