VIP AUDIO 3/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss the Cody/Brandi Rhodes reality show, Kenny Omega, MJF and the Pinnacle, more (79 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show joking about the Cody/Brandi Rhodes reality show. From there, they hit on a number of topics stemming out of Dynamite, including Kenny Omega, MJF and the Pinnacle, QT Marshall, and a lot more. They also take listener emails! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

