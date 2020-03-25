VIP AUDIO 3/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot, Fear, and Quartz contrast and compare empty arena shows from various promotions, discuss WrestleMania news (62 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: “Nothing in This World Is Holier Than Friendship.” This week, Harley R. Pageot, Emily Fear, and Valerie Quartz discuss empty arena shows from AEW, WWE, and other promotions including how to best utilize the change of format and whether it’s ethical to still be putting on wrestling events in the midst of a pandemic. Plus, thoughts on the latest WrestleMania developments.

