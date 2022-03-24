VIP AUDIO 3/24 – Torch Talk Classic: Scott Hall’s first-ever long-form insider interview with Keller talking breaking into wrestling, pitching Razor Ramon gimmick to Vince, 1-2-3 Kid angle, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In 2006, Scott Hall gave his first long-form insider interview ever, in two sessions lasting nearly seven hours total with PWTorch editor Wade Keller. In this first part, which combines the audio from the first three installments transcribed in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter, Scott talks about how he broke into pro wrestling after bumping into Barry Windham at a grocery store. He shares stories from his early days in the ring. He also talks about the creation of the Razor Ramon gimmick with a detailed breakdown of his conversation with Vince McMahon pitching the character. He also talks about the famous angle with 1-2-3 Kid on Raw and how Sean Waltman caught his eye before he signed with the WWF.

In future days and weeks, we will present the audio of 13 more transcribed installments from the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter that spanned eight months in 2006-’07.

