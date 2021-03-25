News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Chambers (AD-FREE): Cody & Brandi’s reality show, Darby vs. Silver, Kenny & Callis, Q.T. Marshall, live callers, emails (131 min)

March 25, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 3/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Chambers (AD-FREE): Cody & Brandi's reality show, Darby vs. Silver, Kenny & Callis, Q.T. Marshall, live callers, emails (131 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joshua Chambers to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the announcement of a new Cody & Brandi reality show, Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Title, Kenny Omega & Don Callis, Q.T. Marshall getting extended mic time, Lance Archer’s promo about Sting, and much more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021