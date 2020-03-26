VIP AUDIO 3/25 – WKH – AEW Review: Jericho yells at Vanguard 1 the drone and then tries to recruit Matt Hardy, Cody on color with Tony, Moe-Hager angle, Kenny vs. Sammy, Brodie Lee wrestles (26 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish. The show included these highlights: Jericho yells at Vanguard 1 the drone and then tries to recruit Matt Hardy, Cody on color with Tony, Moe-Hager angle, Kenny vs. Sammy, Brodie Lee wrestles, Sammy vs. Darby, and more.

