PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (3-26-16) 1990s WWF talk as Jim Valley interviews Rhonda Shear discussing working with top stars of the time, early Raw memories (87 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the March 26, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. This episode of “Saturday Morning Wrestling with Jim Valley” PWTorch Livecast goes Up All Night with 1990s WWF/USA Network personality Rhonda Shear discussing her WWF/Raw memories, current projects, working the likes of Shawn Michaels and other top stars, and much more with live callers!

