VIP AUDIO 3/26 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Bryan added to Edge-Reigns Universal Title match at WrestleMania, Seth vs. Nakamura, Belair-Sasha hype, Crews pins Big E (25 min)

March 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Fastlane fallout with a big development in the Universal Title match weaved throughout the show, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, Big E & Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Chad Gable & Otis, and more hype for Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

