SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/28 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is Drew expecting Lashley to get cheered at WrestleMania? Have Kenny, the Bucks, and Cody lost value in last two years? Is AEW catering to niche fans too much? More (24 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 24:30 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers mailbag questions from VIP members for the “Ask the Editor” format. Topics include the following: Is AEW catering to Reddit superfans with niche knowledge to the point that it’s stunting their growth potential? Are Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody much less valuable commodities today than they were two years ago? Is it possible Tony Khan doesn’t care about growing beyond the current AEW level because his family has so much money and he’s just booking for himself? Is Drew McIntyre already predicting that Bobby Lashely is going to get cheered over him at WrestleMania, and should he be?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO