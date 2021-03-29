VIP AUDIO 3/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: ROH 19th Anniversary PPV review, assessing Bryan-Edge-Reigns developments, Brandi & Cody reality show, Peacock’s awkward editing task, Britt Baker, El Hijo Del Vikingo (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

ROH 19th Anniversary PPV review and a macro look at ROH’s place in wrestling history.

Assessing the Daniel Bryan-Edge-Roman Reigns developments including how babyface Edge could have worked.

The Brandi & Cody reality show and what this says about Cody’s commitment to being a centerpiece wrestling act for AEW.

Peacock’s awkward editing task and how this could have been avoided.

Britt Baker’s heel promo last week.

Should AEW stay away from WrestleMania weekend.

In the “Off the Beaten Path” segment a look at rising star El Hijo Del Vikingo taking on Lorado Kid. (REFERENCE LINK)

