VIP AUDIO 3/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago, pt. 1 of 2 (AD-FREE): (3-27-2012) Keller & Powell evaluate the final push for WM28, Rock-Cena on Raw, Taker’s streak, Brock, post-WrestleMania ideas (81 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-27-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take 19 phone calls over the course of the first 90 minutes plus many emails on various subjects, mostly related to evaluating the final push for WrestleMania 28, Rock-Cena on Raw, Taker’s streak, Christian, Brock, post-WrestleMania ideas, and much more.

NOTE: This is part one of two installments. The second installment is scheduled to be posted later this week.

