News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Robert Vallejos breaks down UFC 260, discusses what could be next for Francis Ngannou, emails, more (41 min)

March 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 3/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Robert Vallejos breaks down UFC 260, discusses what could be next for Francis Ngannou, emails, more (41 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos once again is at it solo breaking down UFC 260. He gives his take on all of the fights on the main card and looks ahead at what could be next for Francis Ngannou. Robert goes to the email corner, and talks about what MMA fighters he would like to see in pro wrestling, and pro wrestlers he would like to see make the jump to MMA.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021