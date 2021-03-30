SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Robert Vallejos breaks down UFC 260, discusses what could be next for Francis Ngannou, emails, more (41 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 41:19 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos once again is at it solo breaking down UFC 260. He gives his take on all of the fights on the main card and looks ahead at what could be next for Francis Ngannou. Robert goes to the email corner, and talks about what MMA fighters he would like to see in pro wrestling, and pro wrestlers he would like to see make the jump to MMA.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO