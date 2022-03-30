SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show - 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-28-2017) Keller & McNeill break down Cena & Nikki vs. Miz & Maryse hype, Shane-Styles, Bray-Orton, WM33 (97 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:37:08 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (3-28-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill live right after Smackdown discussing the big segments on the show including John Cena getting pretty heavy-handed in tearing down Miz and Maryse, Shane McMahon telling A.J. Styles to bring his A-game, Bray Wyatt regaining control over Luke Harper but Randy Orton sending a final ominous message, Naomi’s return, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO