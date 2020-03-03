VIP AUDIO 3/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot, Fear, and guests talk to Lolo McGrath of Prime Time Pro Wrestling and preview this weekend’s Eve, Stardom, and WWE shows (95 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

SHOW SUMMARY: “Queer for the Summer.” This week, Emily Fear talks to Lolo McGrath of D.C. promotion Prime Time Pro Wrestling ahead of their show Butch vs. Gore. Then, Harley R. Pageot is joined by Beau Belles of Pro-Wrestling: Eve to preview Eve’s event Women Behaving Badly, by J.R. Harris to preview Stardom’s No People Gate, and by Tom Stoup to preview the women’s matches at WWE Elimination Chamber.

